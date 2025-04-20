



Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a significant agreement to prevent terrorist groups from using their respective territories to launch attacks against each other, marking a notable development amid a period of heightened tension and cross-border violence.





This accord was finalized during the visit of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, to Kabul, where he held talks with senior Afghan Taliban officials, including Acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund and Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.





During the discussions, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in security, trade, transit, and connectivity. The core focus was on the urgent need for sustained high-level engagement to address mutual security concerns, particularly the issue of cross-border terrorism.





Dar emphasised that neither country would allow its soil to be used for illicit activities or terrorism targeting the other, and both nations would take joint responsibility to act against any elements found violating this commitment. He stated, “For that, neither will we allow anyone to use our soil to conduct illicit activities in Afghanistan and graciously nor will you allow anyone to use Afghan soil. If someone does, then we both will be responsible to take action against such elements in our countries and stop them”.





This agreement comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions, which recently saw Pakistan conduct airstrikes against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan following deadly attacks on Pakistani soldiers. The Taliban retaliated with strikes on Pakistani territory, leading to border clashes and further straining relations.





Pakistan has long accused elements within Afghanistan, including factions supported by the Taliban, of harbouring and supporting groups like the TTP, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), and Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which have orchestrated attacks inside Pakistan. These concerns have been substantiated by multiple international reports and recent intelligence operations, reinforcing Islamabad’s demand for Kabul to take concrete action against such groups.





Beyond security, the talks also addressed the need to deepen economic ties, facilitate trade delegations and exhibitions, and promote people-to-people contacts. Dar highlighted that regular diplomatic engagement and committee work are essential for resolving issues and preventing future crises.





The agreement is seen as an attempt to rebuild bilateral ties that have been strained not only by militancy and cross-border attacks but also by Pakistan’s recent expulsion drive against illegal Afghan refugees. Both sides acknowledged that cooperation and mutual trust are vital for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the region.





Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement represents a renewed pledge to deny terrorist groups sanctuary and operational freedom along their shared border, with both countries accepting joint responsibility for enforcement. While the accord signals a positive step toward regional stability, its success will depend on sustained high-level engagement, concrete actions on the ground, and the political will to overcome deep-seated mistrust and the entrenched presence of militant networks.





ANI







