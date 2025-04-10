



Pakistan has distanced itself from Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, emphasizing that he holds Canadian nationality.





Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that Rana had not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades, asserting his status as a Canadian citizen. This statement comes as Rana is set to be extradited to India following a U.S. Supreme Court decision rejecting his appeal against extradition.





Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was convicted in the U.S. for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed over 170 people.





He was arrested in 2009 and sentenced in 2013 for aiding terrorism. His extradition marks a significant step in India's pursuit of justice for the victims of the attacks.





India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been actively seeking Rana’s extradition since filing charges against him and others in 2011.





The NIA has stated that Rana conspired with David Coleman Headley, another key figure in the attacks, and provided material support to LeT operatives.





ANI







