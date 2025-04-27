



The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued a strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 26 lives, including 24 Indian tourists and a Nepalese national, marking the deadliest incident in the region since the abrogation of Article 370.





However, the language of the UNSC statement became a focal point of diplomatic contention, as Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the Council, worked in close coordination with China to dilute the statement’s phrasing and avoid any direct advantage to India.





Unlike the UNSC’s response to the 2019 Pulwama attack, which explicitly called on all states to cooperate with the “Government of India,” the Pahalgam statement referred only to “all relevant authorities” when urging international collaboration to bring the perpetrators to justice.





This shift in language was the result of intense negotiations, with Pakistan and China opposing any direct reference to the Indian government, wary that such wording could bolster New Delhi’s diplomatic position on Kashmir.





The statement also avoided terms like “Indian-administered Kashmir,” instead using “Jammu and Kashmir,” thereby reinforcing its internationally disputed status and implicitly acknowledging Pakistan’s stake in the region.





Pakistan, which has categorically denied any involvement in the attack, initially limited its response to expressing concern over the loss of life. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later stated that Pakistan was open to a “neutral and transparent” investigation, rather than supporting an Indian-led probe. This approach was consistent with Islamabad’s efforts to ensure the UNSC statement did not single out India or endorse its claims over the territory.





The rest of the UNSC statement followed the standard format for condemning acts of terrorism, reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms represents a grave threat to international peace and security, and emphasising that such acts are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of motivation or perpetrator. The Security Council reiterated the necessity of holding perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors accountable.





The episode underscores the ongoing geopolitical rivalry at the UN, where Pakistan and China have repeatedly challenged India’s attempts to isolate Islamabad over Kashmir.





The UNSC’s carefully neutral phrasing, shaped by Pakistani and Chinese intervention, was seen as a diplomatic setback for India, which had sought a more explicit call for cooperation with its government and a clearer affirmation of its territorial claims.





Meanwhile, the UN and its Secretary-General have continued to urge both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation in the region.





ET News







