



India’s Agni missile series and Pakistan’s Ghauri missile series represent the backbone of each country’s strategic ballistic missile capabilities, but they differ significantly in terms of technology, range, payload, and operational philosophy.





The Agni missiles, developed and produced by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), are primarily solid-fuelled ballistic missiles with a wide range of variants, from short-range (Agni-I, 700 km) to intercontinental range (Agni-V, 7,000–10,000 km).





Agni missiles are known for their advanced guidance systems, including ring laser gyroscopes and inertial navigation, which provide high accuracy-Agni-V, for example, has a circular error probable (CEP) of less than 10 meters.





The latest variants, such as Agni-V, are cannister based, road-mobile, and capable of carrying multiple independently target-able re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), enabling them to deliver several nuclear warheads to different targets in a single launch. These technological advancements make the Agni series highly survivable, quick to deploy, and flexible in operational use.





According to a Federation Of American Scientists statement, a world in which nearly all nuclear-armed countries deploy significant MIRV capability looks far more dangerous than the current geostrategic environment. This is because the highly destructive capacity of MIRVs means that they are both potential first-strike weapons and juicy first-strike targets.





In contrast, Pakistan’s Ghauri (Hatf-5) missile is a medium-range, road-mobile ballistic missile, primarily liquid-fuelled, with a maximum range of 1,500 km and a payload capacity of up to 700 kg for a nuclear warhead.





The Ghauri missile, in Pakistan's arsenal, is not entirely indigenous. It is based on the North Korean Nodong-1 missile, with design development and engineering modifications carried out in Pakistan. The missile's design, propulsion system, and overall configuration suggest a technology transfer or replication process rather than a purely indigenous development, which is itself a variant of the Soviet Scud.





The Ghauri’s guidance system is less advanced, with a reported CEP of 2,500 meters, although improvements with Chinese assistance have been suggested. The use of liquid fuel, as opposed to solid fuel, means that Ghauri missiles require longer preparation times before launch, making them less responsive and potentially more vulnerable during a crisis.





The Ghauri can deliver both nuclear and conventional warheads, but its range limits it to targets within India, excluding the far south and east.





While road mobility provides some survivability, the overall technological sophistication and operational flexibility are lower compared to India’s Agni series.





India’s Agni missiles surpass Pakistan’s Ghauri in range, accuracy, payload flexibility, and technological sophistication.





The Agni series, especially with the introduction of MIRV capability and solid-fuel propulsion, offers India a credible and robust second-strike capability, extending deterrence beyond the immediate neighbourhood to cover strategic targets deep inside China and beyond.





Pakistan’s Ghauri, while a critical component of its deterrence posture, is limited by its range, liquid-fuel technology, and less advanced guidance, confining its strategic reach and operational responsiveness primarily to the Indian subcontinent.





