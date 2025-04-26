



On April 22, 2025, the tranquil tourist destination of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir was the site of a devastating terrorist attack that has since reverberated across India and the international community.





The assault took place in the Baisaran Valley, a scenic meadow near Pahalgam, when five militants armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines opened fire on a group of tourists. The attack, which targeted non-Muslim male tourists, resulted in the deaths of 26 people-25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen-and left more than 20 others injured, making it the deadliest terror incident in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





The Resistance Front, an affiliate of the UN-designated terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the massacre. Reports from survivors and witnesses indicate that the attackers sought to segregate victims by religion, asking them to recite Islamic verses and checking for circumcision before shooting. The brutality of the attack, including sparing a woman so she could "narrate the horrors" to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscored its calculated and sectarian nature.





The incident triggered immediate and widespread condemnation. The Indian government convened an urgent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirming the scale of the tragedy and expressing condolences to the victims' families. Prime Minister Modi cut short an official visit abroad to return to India, highlighting the gravity of the crisis.





Internationally, the attack has intensified diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. India accused Pakistan of nurturing and sheltering terror groups responsible for such acts, pointing specifically to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s cross-border links. In response, India undertook several diplomatic measures: closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing diplomatic staff, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty, a significant agreement dating back to 1960.





In the United Kingdom, members of the Indian community staged a peaceful protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London. Holding banners and chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Pakistan Murdabad," protesters expressed sorrow for the victims and demanded justice.





They accused Pakistan of operating a "terror factory" and called for greater international accountability. The demonstration drew support from various groups, including the local Jewish community, with speakers drawing parallels between the Pahalgam attack and other instances of Islamist radical violence, such as the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.





The attack has not only shaken the sense of security in Kashmir but also cast a shadow over the region’s reputation as a peaceful tourist destination. It has prompted urgent calls for enhanced security measures, diplomatic action, and international solidarity against terrorism. The aftermath continues to see heightened tensions along the India–Pakistan border and a renewed focus on the ongoing insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.





ANI







