



In the wake of the brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, the Madhya Pradesh police have issued a strict directive for all Pakistani nationals holding short-term visas to leave India by April 27, 2025.





This order follows instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of India, which revoked all short-term visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for diplomatic, official, and long-term visas granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals.





Pakistani nationals in India on medical visas have been granted an extension until April 29, 2025, to allow them to complete their treatment or make arrangements to leave.





Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra confirmed that the police are actively identifying Pakistani nationals in the city who hold short-term visas and are serving them notices to leave by the deadline. Special consideration is being given to vulnerable individuals, such as those above 80 years old or younger than 5 years old. Legal formalities to enforce the order have already commenced. In Bhopal, there are about three to four Pakistani nationals on short-term visas, while in Indore, around 16 such individuals have been identified and served notices.





Similarly, Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh stated that the list of Pakistani nationals with revoked visas has been prepared, and preparations are underway to ensure their departure by April 27. The authorities are following the central government's directive strictly and have taken all necessary steps to enforce the order.





This move is part of a broader response by the Indian government to the Pahalgam terror attack, which included suspending all visa services to Pakistani nationals and declaring certain Pakistani diplomats persona non grata. The government has emphasised that no Pakistani national should remain in India beyond the stipulated deadline. Indian nationals in Pakistan have also been advised to return to India promptly amid escalating tensions between the two countries.





The government’s decision reflects a shift from its previous humanitarian stance, especially concerning medical visas, where India had historically shown considerable compassion by facilitating Pakistani nationals' access to critical medical treatment. However, the recent attack and ongoing security concerns have led to a zero-tolerance policy, with no further visa extensions being granted, even for those undergoing medical treatment.





