



The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has issued a strong and unequivocal condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of at least 26 people, including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen, and left many others injured.





In a press statement delivered by Council President Jérôme Bonnafont of France, the UNSC expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the governments of India and Nepal, and wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.





Describing the incident as a "reprehensible act of terrorism," the UNSC underlined the urgent need to hold all those responsible-including perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors-accountable and to bring them to justice.





The Council called on all states to actively cooperate with relevant authorities, in accordance with their obligations under international law and existing Security Council resolutions, to ensure that justice is served. This includes sharing intelligence, extraditing suspects, and cutting off financial support to terrorist networks.





The UNSC reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. The statement stressed that acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, location, or the identity of the perpetrators.





The Council reiterated the necessity for a comprehensive approach to combating terrorism, emphasizing that such efforts must be in line with the Charter of the United Nations and other international legal obligations, including those pertaining to human rights, refugee law, and humanitarian law.





The Council's unified stance reflects growing international concern over the escalation of terrorist activities in conflict-prone regions like Jammu and Kashmir, and serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility of the global community to prevent such atrocities.





The UNSC also expressed concern over the broader regional situation, urging both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to prevent further deterioration of security in the area.





The UNSC's response underscores its commitment to accountability, international cooperation, and the principle that impunity for terrorism cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.





