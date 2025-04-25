



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stark warning that the ongoing dispute over a recent mass shooting in Kashmir could escalate into an “all-out war” with India, underscoring the grave risks of conflict between two nuclear-armed states.





This warning follows the killing of 26 tourists by gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir—a deadly attack that has reignited tensions in a region already fraught with decades of conflict and competing territorial claims.





India swiftly blamed Pakistan for the attack, citing alleged cross-border links, though no public evidence has been provided. Pakistan has denied any involvement, with Asif suggesting the incident may have been a “false flag” operation staged by India itself.





The militant group “Kashmir Resistance,” reportedly linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.





Asif emphasised that Pakistan’s military is “prepared for any eventuality” and would respond “in kind” to any Indian aggression, stating, “If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war”.





The fallout from the attack has triggered a rapid and severe deterioration in diplomatic and economic ties. India has revoked all visas for Pakistani nationals, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Wagah border crossing, and recalled its diplomats from Pakistan.





In retaliation, Pakistan has halted all trade with India, closed its airspace to Indian carriers, revoked visas for Indian nationals, and warned that any interference with its water supply would be considered an act of war.





Both governments have adopted hardline rhetoric. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue those responsible “to the ends of the Earth,” while Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hinted at possible military strikes. Pakistan’s National Security Committee has condemned India’s “belligerent measures,” reiterating its commitment to peace but warning it will not allow any infringement on its sovereignty.





Despite the escalation, Asif expressed hope that the crisis could still be resolved through negotiations, calling for international intervention—specifically by the United States—to help de-escalate the situation. Nevertheless, the risk of military confrontation remains high, with both sides signalling readiness for direct conflict and public pressure in India mounting for a strong response.





The Kashmir issue has a long and violent history, with tens of thousands killed over the past three decades. Although violence had eased in recent years, this latest incident has dramatically heightened the risk of a larger conflict, especially given the nuclear capabilities of both countries. Regional and international observers are watching closely, as any miscalculation could have catastrophic consequences for South Asia and beyond.





Agencies











