



Following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, Pakistan has increased its military deployment along the Line of Control (LoC) in anticipation of possible Indian retaliation.





The Pakistani Army has strengthened its defences, increased troop numbers on its side of the LoC, and instructed soldiers to remain inside bunkers while continuously monitoring the situation.





The Pakistani Army chief has also directed the 10 Corps, headquartered in Rawalpindi, and the Sialkot Division, opposite the International Border, to remain on high alert.





In response to the attack and rising tensions, India has taken several strong measures. India has kept the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, citing sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan that creates security uncertainties impeding India’s treaty rights.





Pakistan, in turn, has put the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords on hold, suspended trade, closed its airspace to Indian airlines, and closed the Wagah border post. It also cancelled visas issued to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and asked Indian military advisers to leave Islamabad.





Along the LoC, firing incidents have been reported, with Pakistan initiating small arms fire at some places, to which the Indian Army responded effectively without casualties.





Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security situation and review the attempts by Pakistan to violate the LoC.





The situation remains tense as both countries brace for possible escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack, which has been linked to Pakistan-based terror groups. India is reportedly weighing military options ranging from precision air strikes to surgical strikes on terror launch pads along the LoC, while carefully considering the risks of escalation.





Pakistan has increased troop deployment and instructed soldiers to stay in bunkers along the LoC amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack, while India has responded with diplomatic and military measures, leading to a fragile and volatile standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Agencies







