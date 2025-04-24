



A senior minister in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Azma Bokhari, has sharply responded to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Bokhari labeled the incident a “false flag drama,” directly insinuating that India orchestrated the attack itself as a pretext for potential military action against Pakistan. She asserted that Pakistan is “fully prepared for any possible aggression” from India and warned that any “misadventure by India under false flag pretext will have dire consequences” for the region.





Bokhari’s statements referenced the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack, when India conducted an airstrike on a terror camp in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and, in the ensuing aerial skirmish, an Indian pilot was captured and later released by Pakistan. Alluding to this, Bokhari remarked, “Last time we served tea – this time might not be so courteous,” signaling a readiness to respond more forcefully if provoked again. She further claimed that the Indian public is questioning how such an attack could occur in a region heavily guarded by Indian security forces, suggesting that this raises doubts about the official Indian narrative.





While expressing “regrets” over the loss of life, Bokhari maintained that the attack was another attempt by India to “falsely accuse Pakistan,” describing it as a “cowardly attempt, just like the ones India has made in the past.” She emphasized that any military action by India would be a grave mistake, vowing that Pakistan would defend itself on every front and “go to any length to defend our homeland again”.





The Pakistani Foreign Office, meanwhile, issued a statement of condolence for the victims, expressing concern over the deaths and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.





The Pahalgam attack, which saw terrorists open fire on civilians, was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Indian authorities have pointed to cross-border terrorism and blamed Pakistan-linked groups for the attack, which has led to a sharp escalation in diplomatic and military tensions between the two countries. India has responded with a series of strong diplomatic measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of key border routes, and expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, signalling a major deterioration in bilateral relations.





The Pakistani provincial minister’s remarks reflect Islamabad’s longstanding strategy of denying involvement in attacks linked to groups operating from its soil and accusing India of staging incidents to justify aggressive actions. The current situation remains highly volatile, with both sides exchanging strong rhetoric and taking significant diplomatic steps in the wake of the deadliest attack in Kashmir since Pulwama.





