



India has taken a series of strong retaliatory measures against Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly Indian tourists.





The Indian government, after a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced the expulsion of Pakistani defence, naval, and air force advisers stationed at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, declaring them persona non grata and giving them one week to leave the country.





In a reciprocal move, India will also withdraw its own defence, navy, and aviation advisers from its embassy in Islamabad, effectively downgrading military diplomatic ties between the two nations.





This action is part of a broader five-point plan that includes suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari Integrated Check Post at the India-Pakistan border, cancelling the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and reducing the number of diplomatic personnel in both countries' high commissions from 55 to 30 by May 1, 2025.





The government cited credible evidence of cross-border linkages to the terror attack, which was one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The CCS also directed all security forces to maintain high alert and reaffirmed India's commitment to bringing the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.





The attack shattered the Indian government's narrative of restored normalcy in Kashmir and heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Indian officials explicitly implicated Pakistan in supporting terrorism on Indian soil, underscoring the deteriorating relations. The retaliatory measures represent a significant diplomatic and security escalation, reflecting India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and its resolve to respond decisively to threats emanating from Pakistan.





Agencies







