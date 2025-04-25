



The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, marked one of the deadliest assaults in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, shattering the peace of the renowned tourist destination. Armed militants, identified as members of The Resistance Front—a local offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba—opened fire on tourists gathered in the scenic Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Anantnag district.





The attackers, reportedly five in number and equipped with automatic rifles, specifically targeted male Hindu tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring more than 20 others. The attack, which began around 2:30 pm, was carried out at close range, causing chaos and panic among the visitors and locals present in the meadow, often referred to as ‘mini Switzerland’ for its beauty.





The brutality of the attack, which included the destruction of local infrastructure and vehicles, sent shockwaves across India and the international community. The Indian government responded swiftly, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi cutting short his official visit to Saudi Arabia to return home and oversee the crisis response. Security forces cordoned off the area, launched search operations for the perpetrators, and emergency services worked to evacuate the wounded.





In the aftermath, the attack drew widespread condemnation from leaders worldwide. Notably, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a strong statement denouncing the "heinous act" and expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.





In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Abbas reaffirmed Palestine's support for India's security and stability, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He emphasised solidarity with India, praying for peace for the departed and prosperity for the nation and its people.





The Indian government also announced significant diplomatic measures in response to the attack. These included the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reduction of diplomatic staff in both countries’ high commissions, and the halting of the Indus Waters Treaty—a landmark agreement signed in 1960 that governs water sharing between India and Pakistan.





The suspension of the treaty, which allocates 20% of the Indus river system’s water to India and 80% to Pakistan, underscored the gravity of the situation and the government’s intent to take strong action against cross-border terrorism.





The Pahalgam attack has not only heightened security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir but has also cast a shadow over the region’s reputation as a safe tourist destination. It has prompted urgent calls for enhanced security measures and renewed international cooperation to combat terrorism in the region.





