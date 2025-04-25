



On April 22, 2025, a devastating terrorist attack struck the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of 26 people—including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen—and injuring more than 20 others.





The attack, which was the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, specifically targeted Hindu tourists and was carried out by five militants affiliated with The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group.





Eyewitness accounts and survivor testimonies revealed the brutality of the attack: the assailants, dressed in military fatigues and armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines, reportedly segregated victims by religion, forcing men to remove their trousers to check for circumcision and asking them to recite Islamic verses before shooting at close range.





The attack site, a scenic and popular tourist destination accessible only by foot or horseback, was left in chaos, with bodies strewn across the meadow and survivors pleading for help.





In the immediate aftermath, security forces launched a large-scale anti-terror operation, and the Indian government responded with strong diplomatic and policy measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and downgrading diplomatic ties.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his official visit abroad to return to India, vowed to pursue the perpetrators "to the ends of the earth" and ensure that every terrorist and their backers would be brought to justice.





The attack sparked widespread condemnation and solidarity both within India and internationally. In the United Kingdom, members of the Indian diaspora, along with British parliamentarians and community leaders, gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to express support for the victims and their families.





Participants carried posters denouncing terrorism, chanted slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," and called for strong action against those responsible. The event included a commemorative ceremony at India House, where dignitaries—including UK MPs, Lords, and Indian officials—emphasised the need for resilience, unity, and justice in the face of such tragedies.





Community members and officials observed a moment of silence, and the gathering underscored the global consensus against terrorism and the collective resolve to combat it in all its forms.





The international response also included calls for restraint, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation while unequivocally condemning the attack.





The incident has not only deepened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan but also galvanized global support for India's stance against cross-border terrorism. The solidarity shown by diaspora communities, foreign dignitaries, and allied nations like Israel reflects a broader commitment to confronting and eradicating terrorism worldwide.





ANI







