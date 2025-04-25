



India and Saudi Arabia have taken a significant step in deepening their defence partnership by holding the inaugural Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) between the Indian Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) in New Delhi from April 23-24, 2025.





The discussions were anchored around the Annual Defence Cooperation Plan, with a clear focus on enhancing bilateral military collaboration across multiple domains. Key agenda items included the planning of Joint Exercise Sada Tanseeq, which marks the first-ever land forces exercise between the two countries, as well as expanded cooperation in military training, education, and the exchange of domain experts.





Both sides also explored collaborative efforts in operational logistics, battlefield management systems, and niche technologies aimed at improving interoperability and capability development between their armies.





This engagement is part of a broader trajectory of growing defence ties, which have been recognised as a core pillar of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership. The talks follow the outcomes of the 6th meeting of the Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation held in Riyadh in September 2024, where both nations agreed to initiate staff-level talks across all three military services and to boost defence industry collaboration.





The recent period has seen several notable milestones, including the first rounds of the naval exercise AL MOHED AL HINDI, high-level visits, and training exchanges, as well as a landmark $225 million defence contract for artillery systems and munitions signed in early 2024.





The staff talks reflect a deliberate move from symbolic gestures to substantive, institutionalised cooperation, as both countries seek to ensure regional security and stability. The creation of a Ministerial Committee on Defence Cooperation under the Strategic Partnership Council further institutionalises this growing partnership, providing a framework for ongoing dialogue and joint initiatives.





Beyond defence, the talks also highlighted the robust economic relationship and the strengthening of trade and investment ties, underscoring the multifaceted nature of India-Saudi Arabia relations.





The inaugural Army-to-Army Staff Talks represent a strategic milestone, signalling both countries’ intent to build a comprehensive and forward-looking defence partnership that supports broader regional and global security objectives.





