



The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, marked one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, with 26 people-mostly Hindu tourists-killed and at least 20 injured in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir.





The attackers, reportedly five militants armed with automatic rifles and dressed in military-style uniforms, singled out victims by religion, asking them to recite Islamic verses or checking for circumcision before opening fire at close range.





The brutality of the attack, including the targeted killing of non-Muslims and a local Muslim who tried to resist, sent shockwaves across the nation and reignited tensions between India and Pakistan.





In the immediate aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a series of high-level security meetings, including two sessions of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), underscoring the gravity of the situation. The CCS, which includes the ministers of defence, home, finance, and external affairs, was tasked with formulating India’s military, diplomatic, and economic response.





During these meetings, PM Modi granted the armed forces “full operational freedom” to determine the mode, targets, and timing of any retaliatory action, signalling a decisive and potentially imminent military response. This approach mirrors India’s previous responses to major terror attacks, such as the surgical strikes after Uri in 2016 and the Balakot airstrike following Pulwama in 2019, where action was taken after a period of strategic preparation.





The Indian government’s response extended beyond military readiness. Diplomatic ties with Pakistan were sharply downgraded: the Indus Waters Treaty was suspended, Pakistani diplomats were expelled, and the Attari-Wagah border was closed. India also launched a diplomatic campaign to build international support, briefing diplomats from over 25 countries and drawing parallels between the Pahalgam attack and the scale of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





Messages of solidarity poured in from more than 130 countries, and the government sought to ensure domestic political unity by convening an all-party meeting, which saw opposition leaders express full support for whatever action the government deemed necessary.





Investigations into the attack quickly pointed to cross-border involvement. Intelligence agencies identified suspects linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, and one attacker was reportedly a former Pakistani special forces commando now aligned with the group. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of LeT, initially claimed responsibility, citing opposition to demographic changes in Kashmir, but later retracted the claim. Authorities have also detained several local over ground workers suspected of providing logistical support.





As India deliberates its next steps, the military remains on high alert along the border, and surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir has been intensified to prevent further attacks. The timing of any retaliatory strike is expected to be carefully chosen to maximise impact and minimise risk, with the government balancing the need for a strong response against the imperative to avoid uncontrolled escalation.





Meanwhile, Pakistan faces its own internal turmoil, with reports of low morale within the military, political instability following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and widespread public dissent. These factors could potentially limit Pakistan’s ability to respond effectively to any escalation.





The decisions taken by India’s top leadership in the coming days will be pivotal, not only for delivering justice to the victims but also for shaping regional stability and India’s international standing. The nation watches closely, united in grief and resolve, as its leaders chart a course through one of the most challenging security crises in recent years.





