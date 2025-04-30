

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, Pakistan has claimed that its air force compelled four Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighter jets to retreat during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC).





According to reports from Pakistani state media, including Radio Pakistan and PTV News, the incident occurred on the night of April 29-30, 2025, when the Indian jets were conducting patrols within Indian airspace over Jammu and Kashmir, close to the LoC. Pakistani sources assert that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) swiftly detected the presence of these Rafale jets and responded in a manner that "forced" the Indian aircraft to withdraw, describing the IAF pilots as having "panicked" in the face of PAF's action.





The Pakistani narrative has been widely covered by local media, emphasizing that the PAF's "timely" and "diligent" response was a demonstration of military readiness in anticipation of possible Indian military action. This claim was made in the context of heightened security alerts, with Pakistan's Information Minister Ataullah Tarar publicly stating that Islamabad had "credible intelligence" of an imminent Indian strike within 24-36 hours, allegedly in response to the Pahalgam attack for which India has hinted at cross-border involvement-an allegation Pakistan strongly denies.





Indian media, while confirming that four Rafale jets did patrol the region on the specified night, maintain that the aircraft remained within Indian territorial boundaries and did not cross into Pakistani airspace. Indian sources have characterized the patrol as a routine sortie, and Indian security agencies have not substantiated Pakistan's claims of forcing a retreat or causing panic among IAF pilots. Former Indian Air Force officers have dismissed the Pakistani reports as psychological warfare and propaganda, noting that such claims are not uncommon during periods of heightened tension and are intended to project vigilance and deterrence to domestic and international audiences.





The incident comes against a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating diplomatic relations. Following the Pahalgam attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement, and Pakistan responded by threatening to suspend the 1972 Simla Agreement and closing its airspace to Indian flights. Both nations have increased military readiness, with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi granting the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to respond to the attack as deemed appropriate.





In summary, while Pakistan claims to have forced Indian Rafale jets to retreat near the LoC, these assertions are not corroborated by independent sources or Indian authorities. The episode highlights the ongoing information warfare and the precarious security situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with both sides trading accusations and preparing for potential escalation.





