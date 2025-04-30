



Amid escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the Punjab government has announced the deployment of an advanced anti-drone system along the border adjoining Pakistan.





This move comes in direct response to the increasing use of drones by cross-border elements for smuggling weapons, drugs, and explosives into Indian territory-a threat that has intensified in recent months, particularly in districts like Tarn Taran and Amritsar, which have witnessed a high number of drone intrusions and seizures of illicit consignments.





According to official statements from the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office, the anti-drone system is designed to detect, track, and neutralise unauthorised drones entering Indian airspace from Pakistan.





The technology will enable police and security agencies to immediately identify and destroy drones carrying contraband, thereby thwarting attempts to smuggle weapons and narcotics. The system, which has completed successful trial runs in several border villages, is capable of detecting flying objects within a 10 km radius. Its deployment will be coordinated with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Border Security Force (BSF), ensuring an integrated approach to border security.





Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav emphasised that the deployment of this system is expected to begin shortly, with full installation targeted for completion by September or October this year. The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the state’s second line of defence and comes after a significant increase in drone-based smuggling incidents. In 2024 alone, the BSF intercepted nearly 294 drones, a sharp rise from previous years, underscoring the urgency of the situation.





The announcement also coincides with heightened military activity along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, where there have been continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces following the recent Pahalgam attack.





The Indian Army reported multiple incidents of unprovoked small-arms firing from Pakistani posts across sectors such as Naushera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Baramulla, Kupwara, and the Pargwal sector along the International Border. Indian troops have responded swiftly and proportionately to these provocations, marking the sixth consecutive day of such exchanges since April 25-26.





The Punjab government’s deployment of an anti-drone system is a significant step toward curbing cross-border smuggling and enhancing security along the Indo-Pak border. The integration of advanced surveillance and neutralisation technology is expected to provide security forces with the tools to effectively counter the evolving threat posed by drone incursions, while ongoing ceasefire violations at the LoC highlight the broader security challenges facing the region.





