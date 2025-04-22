



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Pope Francis, emphasizing that the Pontiff's affection for the people of India will always be cherished. Modi described Pope Francis as a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage who devoted himself from a young age to realizing the ideals of Lord Christ and serving the poor and downtrodden.





He recalled his meetings with the Pope, including a recent one on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, where they shared a warm embrace. Modi was inspired by the Pope's commitment to inclusive and all-round development and highlighted his spirit of hope for those suffering.





He extended heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community and prayed for the Pope's soul to find eternal peace in God's embrace.





Pope Francis, the 266th leader of the Catholic Church and the first Latin American pope, died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. The Vatican confirmed that his death was caused by a stroke followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.





He had a history of acute respiratory failure due to pneumonia, high blood pressure, and type II diabetes. His passing was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, who also performed the traditional verification of the Pope's death.





The Vatican has initiated the "Papal Interregnum," the period between the death of a pope and the election of his successor. Pope Francis had requested simplified funeral rites, emphasizing his role as a bishop rather than a monarch, and wished to be buried outside the Vatican. His body will be displayed at St. Peter's Basilica for public mourning, with masses held daily. The funeral is to take place between the fourth and sixth day after his death, followed by the conclave where cardinals under 80 years old will elect the next pope. The entire process of choosing a new pope typically takes two to three weeks.





Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian also expressed deep sadness over the Pope's death, calling it a profound loss for the global community and acknowledging the Pope's life of service, compassion, and faith that touched millions. Kurian noted that Pope Francis was likely to visit India after 2025, a plan that could not materialize due to the Pope's failing health.





The world mourns the loss of Pope Francis, a transformative and compassionate leader whose legacy of humility, service to the poor, and spiritual courage will be remembered globally and especially cherished in India. The Vatican now prepares for the transition to a new pontiff in accordance with long-standing traditions and the late Pope's wishes.





ANI







