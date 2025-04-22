



Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. He died at 7:35 a.m. local time in his residence at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, as officially announced by the Vatican.





Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, solemnly declared the pope's death, noting his lifelong dedication to serving the Lord and the Church, particularly advocating for the poor and marginalised.





The cause of death was confirmed by Vatican physician Dr. Andrea Arcangeli as a cerebral stroke leading to coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. The pope had a history of acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type-II diabetes. He had recently been discharged after a five-week hospitalization at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for treatment of a severe infection that developed into double pneumonia.





Despite his frail health, Pope Francis made a public appearance on Easter Sunday, delivering the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to thousands gathered in Vatican Square. This blessing, unique to the pope, includes an indulgence—a remission of the effects of sins. His Easter message emphasized peace, global disarmament, and the release of prisoners.





Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was the first Jesuit pope and the first pontiff from outside Europe in over a millennium. Ordained in 1969, he was elected pope in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He chose the papal name Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, reflecting his commitment to humility and service.





Following his death, a period of official mourning has been declared, lasting nine days, after which the College of Cardinals will convene in a conclave to elect his successor. The Vatican has also released Pope Francis's spiritual testament, in which he requested a simple burial at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, rather than the traditional burial in St. Peter's Basilica.





Pope Francis was widely regarded as a transformative figure who sought to reshape the Catholic Church with a focus on inclusivity, care for the environment, and advocacy for the poor, though his papacy also faced criticism from both conservative and progressive factions within the Church. His passing marks the end of a significant era in the Catholic Church, as it prepares for the transition to new leadership.





ANI







