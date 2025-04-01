



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a joint press conference with Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at Hyderabad House, emphasized the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Chile.





He announced that both nations would begin discussions on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at fostering mutual benefits. A key focus of this partnership will be on critical minerals, particularly establishing resilient supply and value chains for these resources.





Chile, known for its abundant reserves of lithium and copper, holds strategic importance for India’s green energy initiatives, including the production of electric vehicle batteries.





This collaboration aligns with India's critical minerals strategy, which aims to diversify sources and secure sustainable supplies for technological and economic growth. PM Modi highlighted India's readiness to share expertise in areas such as digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, railways, and space technology with Chile.





Additionally, a Letter of Intent was signed to enhance cooperation regarding Antarctica, recognizing Chile's geographic proximity as a gateway to the continent. PM Modi also acknowledged Chile's adoption of yoga as a lifestyle practice, with November 4 being declared National Yoga Day in Chile. Discussions extended to traditional medicine and Ayurveda, reflecting the growing cultural and health ties between the two countries.





The leaders also explored untapped potential in trade and investment, particularly in agriculture, where collaboration could ensure food security. PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to sharing its positive experiences across various sectors to deepen ties with Chile further.





