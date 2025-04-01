



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font held a joint press conference in New Delhi, emphasising enhanced cooperation between India and Chile to tackle global challenges such as terrorism, organised crime, and drug trafficking.





PM Modi highlighted the importance of reforms in international institutions like the United Nations Security Council to address global challenges effectively. Both leaders agreed to strengthen defence industrial manufacturing and supply chains tailored to each country’s needs.





PM Modi also noted the cultural and natural similarities between the two nations, drawing parallels between India’s Himalayas and Indian Ocean with Chile’s Andes Mountains and Pacific Ocean. He emphasized the growing influence of Indian films in Chile as an example of cultural exchange and announced a new cultural exchange program.





Discussions also included simplifying visa processes and increasing student exchange programs to foster closer ties. On the global front, both leaders underscored the need for dialogue to resolve disputes and reaffirmed their commitment to global peace and stability. The visit marks a significant step in deepening bilateral relations between India and Chile.





ANI







