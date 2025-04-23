



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman co-chaired the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in Jeddah on April 22, 2025.





During the high-level talks, PM Modi formally invited the Crown Prince to visit India for the third SPC meeting, underscoring the growing strategic importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.





The leaders conducted a comprehensive review of progress under the SPC framework since their previous meeting in September 2023 in New Delhi. They discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas, including defence, trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people ties. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the intensification of bilateral engagement, marked by numerous high-level visits and strengthened trust and mutual understanding between their respective ministries.





A significant part of the discussions focused on regional and global issues of mutual interest, as well as ongoing collaboration under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). The Crown Prince strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, offering his condolences for the innocent lives lost. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism “tooth and nail”.





The SPC was expanded during this meeting with the establishment of two new Ministerial Committees: one on Defence Cooperation and another on Tourism and Culture Cooperation, reflecting the deepening of the defence partnership and growing cultural ties. The leaders also welcomed the signing of four bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements in the fields of Space, Health, Sports (Anti-Doping), and postal cooperation.





Economic cooperation featured prominently, with both sides appreciating progress in the High-Level Task Force on Investment. They welcomed Saudi Arabia’s reiterated commitment to invest $100 billion in India across sectors such as energy, petrochemicals, infrastructure, technology, fintech, digital infrastructure, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and health.





Notably, both countries agreed to collaborate on establishing two oil refineries in India and made progress on resolving taxation issues. PM Modi also proposed connecting payment gateways and facilitating trade settlements in local currencies to further boost economic ties.





PM Modi expressed gratitude for the support extended to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and for the facilities provided to Indian Hajj pilgrims. Both leaders acknowledged the positive outcomes of the work of the two main Ministerial Committees under the SPC: the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation, and the Committee on Economy and Investments.





This visit, PM Modi’s third to Saudi Arabia after his earlier trips in 2016 and 2019, highlights the deepening and multi-faceted partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, which continues to expand across strategic, economic, and cultural domains.





ANI







