



In 2024-2025, the Indian Army has worked out major procurement deals with an expenditure of ₹85,000 crore, emphasising self-reliance. A total of 26 capital procurement contracts have been finalised within the capital budget, with only three contracts sourced from foreign vendors.





The Army utilised ₹35,000 crore, with 95% of this expenditure allocated to domestic sources, reinforcing the Make-in-India initiative. This procurement spree is expected to stimulate economic growth, boost GDP, and create thousands of skilled jobs.





The total allocation towards defence was ₹6,21,541 crore for 2024-25. The Union Budget has made a provision of ₹6,81,210.27 crore for the defence ministry for 2025-26.





The allocation for defence capital expenditure for 2024-25 is ₹1.72 lakh crore, which is used for adding new weapons, systems, and equipment.





To equip the Indian armed forces with state-of-the-art weapons, ₹1,80,000 crore has been allocated on capital outlay of the defence forces, which is 4.65% higher than the budgetary estimate of 2024-25.





India's defence production reached ₹1.27 lakh crore in FY 2023-24, a 174% increase since 2014-15, driven by the Make in India initiative. Defence exports hit a record ₹21,083 crore in FY 2023-24, expanding 30 times in a decade, with exports to over 100 countries. The Indian government is targeting ₹3 lakh crore in production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029.





