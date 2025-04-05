



During his visit to Bangkok for the BIMSTEC Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented unique gifts showcasing Indian handicrafts to Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her spouse.





PM Modi gifted a Dokra Brass Peacock Boat with a Tribal Rider. This artefact, crafted using the ancient lost-wax casting technique by tribal artisans of Chhattisgarh, is a remarkable example of India's traditional metalwork.





The peacock-shaped boat symbolises grace and cultural imagination, while the tribal rider rowing signifies harmony between humans and nature. The brass piece develops a rich patina over time, adding to its antique charm and preserving India’s tribal heritage.





The spouse received Gold-Plated Tiger Motif Cufflinks with Pearls. These cufflinks blend tradition with modern sophistication, featuring intricate Meenakari work from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The tiger motif symbolizes courage and leadership, while the pearl bead border balances strength with elegance. Crafted in silver with gold plating, they represent wearable heritage.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ALSO gifted the brass statue of Sarnath Buddha in Dhyan Mudra to Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and a brocade silk shawl from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Thailand's Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.





Earlier, PM Modi participated in the BIMSTEC Summit, where he welcomed the adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and reaffirmed India’s commitment to regional cooperation. He also held meetings with leaders from Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal to discuss enhancing collaboration across sectors.





ANI











