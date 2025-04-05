



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on April 5, 2025. This meeting marked a significant moment in PM Modi's three-day visit to Sri Lanka, which aims to strengthen bilateral ties under the shared vision of "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future."





The visit began with a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square, a first for any visiting leader in Sri Lanka, reflecting the importance Colombo places on the India-Sri Lanka relationship.





PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka follows his participation in the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, where he engaged in bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Upon arriving in Colombo, he was warmly received by six senior Sri Lankan ministers, despite the rainy weather. During his stay, PM Modi is expected to sign key agreements in defence, energy, digital infrastructure, health, and trade sectors, including a joint venture for a solar power plant in Trincomalee to address Sri Lanka's energy needs.





The visit also includes PM Modi's trip to Anuradhapura, where he will inaugurate development projects funded by India. These initiatives are part of India's efforts to help Sri Lanka recover from its 2022 economic crisis. The visit comes at a time when regional cooperation and development partnerships are being emphasized, with both countries looking to deepen their cooperation across various sectors.





In addition to diplomatic engagements, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessed a traditional puppet performance, highlighting the strong cultural connections between India and Sri Lanka. The visit is seen as a significant step forward in bilateral relations, building on President Dissanayake's visit to India in December 2024.





