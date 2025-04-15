



Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership during a recent telephonic conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Both leaders discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest and emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation across sectors for the benefit of their citizens.





The partnership, established in September 2020 during a virtual summit, focuses on renewable energy, climate action, and green technologies, aligning with both nations' priorities for sustainable development.





The Green Strategic Partnership has led to significant advancements in bilateral relations, fostering Danish investments in India's green transition. It also supports India's ambitious renewable energy goals, including increasing capacity by over 300 GW by 2030.





Denmark contributes expertise in areas such as wind power, water technology, and energy efficiency. The collaboration extends to joint research and development on green fuels like green hydrogen, promoting innovation in climate and energy solutions.





Trade between the two countries has grown steadily, with India exporting textiles, apparel, vehicles, and leather products while importing pharmaceuticals, machinery, and organic chemicals from Denmark. Cultural ties remain strong, as evidenced by public spaces in Denmark named after Indian leaders and the active role of the Indian community in Denmark.





Looking ahead, PM Modi expressed his anticipation for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit later this year in Norway, where he plans to meet PM Frederiksen again. Both leaders aim to deepen cooperation through initiatives such as smart water resource management and green shipping centres. This partnership underscores shared commitments to global peace and sustainable development while demonstrating leadership in the green energy transition.





ANI







