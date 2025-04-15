



India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, highlighted the escalating threat of cyber warfare at the launch of the Cyber Sikshit Bharat initiative in New Delhi on April 15, 2025. Describing cyber warfare as "silent, borderless, and anonymous," Kant underscored the urgency of addressing this challenge, particularly given the 300% rise in cyberattacks in India between 2021 and 2024.





He revealed that during the G20 summit in September 2023, the summit's website faced over 1.6 million cyber intrusions per minute. This alarming trend, coupled with a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, has made cyber resilience a critical pillar of India's national security.





The Cyber Sikshit Bharat initiative, launched by Lisianthus Tech under Kant's leadership, aims to establish a central cybersecurity centre of excellence in India. This initiative focuses on AI-driven security solutions, digital risk management, hardware-based protection, and global policy advocacy. It aligns with India's broader Viksit Bharat mission and seeks to empower India's digital infrastructure while fostering international collaboration.





The program will unfold in three phases: strengthening cybersecurity ecosystems in Asia and Australia (including India, Singapore, and Australia), expanding into Europe and North America (UK, USA, Canada), and finally targeting Africa and Latin America to bridge the digital divide through education and awareness.





Kailash Vijayvargiya, Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development Minister, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in elevating India's global digital standing while emphasising the need for robust measures against cyber threats. Khushhal Kaushik, CEO of Lisianthus Tech, elaborated on the program’s core pillars: skill development, AI-integrated training, hardware security advancements, and collaborative policymaking.





Former National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant added that this initiative not only enhances domestic cyber awareness and job creation but also contributes to global cyber resilience through partnerships and innovation.





As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and pervasive, initiatives like Cyber Sikshit Bharat represent a structured response to bolster India’s defences while positioning it as a global leader in cybersecurity innovation and collaboration.





ANI







