



Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font began his five-day state visit to India on April 1, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks his first visit to India as president and aims to strengthen bilateral relations across economic, political, and cultural domains. Upon arrival in New Delhi, Boric received a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour and was warmly received by Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita.





Boric met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed enhancing cooperation between India and Chile. Jaishankar expressed confidence that Boric's talks with PM Modi would foster new partnerships. Later, Boric held discussions with PM Modi at Hyderabad House, focusing on strengthening ties in economic, commerce, and societal sectors. President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet in his honor.





Boric paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, reflecting on shared values of peace and non-violence between India and Chile.





Accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, parliamentarians, business leaders, and cultural representatives, Boric emphasised areas of mutual interest such as agribusiness, innovation, creative industries, and technology. His itinerary includes visits to Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru for engagements with political leaders, startups, and business representatives.





India and Chile share historically strong diplomatic ties. Chile was the only Latin American country to send a special envoy to India's Independence Day celebrations in 1947. Both nations collaborate closely on multilateral issues such as UNSC reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and counterterrorism. Chile has supported India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat since 2003.





This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation in trade diversification, investment collaboration, technological innovation, and cultural exchange.





ANI







