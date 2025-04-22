



Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and their three children at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. The visit marks the beginning of a four-day trip aimed at strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





Earlier in the day, the Vance family visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, where the children were dressed in traditional Indian attire—Ewan and Vivek in kurta-pyjamas and Mirabel in an Anarkali-style outfit with an embroidered jacket. Vance expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and praised the temple's intricate design on social media, noting that his children particularly enjoyed the visit.





Following the temple tour, the family also visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Janpath. Upon arrival at Delhi's Palam Air Force Station, Vance was received with a ceremonial reception by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.





During the bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's residence, Modi and Vance reviewed progress in various areas of cooperation, including energy, defence, and strategic technologies. They welcomed significant advancements in negotiations toward a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, emphasising the welfare of both nations' people.





PM Modi also hosted a dinner for the Vance family and senior US officials after the talks. The visit includes scheduled stops in Jaipur and Agra, with Vance set to visit Jaipur's Amber Fort and deliver an address on US-India relations.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the visit would cover all key cooperation areas and is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties. Discussions are also ongoing regarding a potential bilateral trade agreement to enhance economic engagement between the two countries.





The visit follows Vance's recent trip to Italy, where he held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and met with Vatican officials, including Pope Francis. This India visit is seen as a critical step in deepening the strategic partnership between India and the United States amid ongoing global trade and security challenges.





