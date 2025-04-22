







US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children, commenced his four-day official visit to India on April 21, 2025, with a culturally significant visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.





The family was warmly welcomed at the temple, where the children embraced Indian tradition by wearing kurta-pyjamas and an Anarkali-style outfit, respectively. Vance expressed deep appreciation for the temple’s intricate architecture and the hospitality extended to his family, stating in the temple guest book, "Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless".





The Vice President spent about 55 minutes touring the temple complex, which included viewing the Charanarvind of Lord Swaminarayan, the Bharat Upvan garden, and the Gajendra Peeth—a plinth adorned with elephant carvings symbolising strength and wisdom.





The family also had darshan of the idol of Lord Swaminarayan in the sanctum sanctorum and offered prayers for world peace. Temple spokesperson Radhika Shukla described the visit as "unforgettable," noting the family's deep engagement with the spiritual and architectural grandeur of the site.





Upon arrival at Palam Airport, Vance and his family were received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and honoured with a ceremonial Guard of Honour, marking the beginning of Vance’s first official visit to India.





The itinerary includes visits to Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, with a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence to discuss strengthening economic, trade, and defence ties between the two countries. The visit is viewed as a significant step in enhancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





The Akshardham Temple, inaugurated in 2005, is renowned for its traditional Vedic architectural style, constructed without steel or concrete, using pink sandstone from Rajasthan and white marble from Italy. It features over 20,000 carvings depicting Hindu deities, saints, and motifs, embodying India’s spiritual heritage and values of faith, family, and harmony. The temple complex serves not only as a place of worship but also as a cultural and educational centre, attracting dignitaries and visitors worldwide.





US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to the Akshardham Temple was marked by admiration for its architectural beauty and spiritual ambiance, a warm cultural embrace of Indian traditions by his family, and a message highlighting the temple as a symbol of India’s rich heritage and hospitality. This visit set a positive tone for his diplomatic engagements during his stay in India.





ANI







