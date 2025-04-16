



The much-anticipated inauguration of the train service connecting Katra to Kashmir, originally scheduled for April 19, 2025, has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions forecasted for the region.





The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir on April 18 and 19, which would have made it unsafe for helicopter travel and complicated the planned ceremonies at the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge—the world’s highest railway bridge—and the Anji Khad Cable Stayed Bridge.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Baramulla and virtually from Baramulla to Katra, as well as address a rally at Katra Stadium.





However, these plans have been deferred, with officials indicating that the next possible date for the inauguration will be worked out after the visit of US Vice President JD Vance and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to India, scheduled from April 21 and expected to last four days. The new inauguration date is likely to fall at the end of April or the beginning of May.





Despite the postponement, all formalities and technical preparations for the launch of the train service have been completed. The Railways have successfully conducted multiple trial runs, including a special Vande Bharat trial on the Katra-Sangaldan section of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL), which is now fully connected.





This ambitious project, decades in the making, features engineering marvels such as the Chenab Bridge, which surpasses the Eiffel Tower in height, and the Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge. The Vande Bharat Express has been specially designed for the region’s challenging terrain and weather, equipped to operate in sub-zero temperatures and featuring advanced safety and comfort amenities.





Upon commencement, the train service is expected to significantly benefit the people of Kashmir, especially students and travellers who face difficulties during winter due to flight delays and high airfares. The direct rail connectivity will also boost tourism and economic activity in the region. While there will not be a direct train from Delhi or Jammu to Kashmir initially, passengers will transfer at Katra for security checks before continuing their journey on the same ticket. The launch of this service marks the completion of a 70-year-old dream for Kashmir’s integration with the rest of India by rail, with the USBRL project overcoming formidable geographical and technical challenges over the years.





The inauguration of the Katra-Kashmir train service has been postponed due to inclement weather, with a new date expected soon after high-profile international visits to India. The project stands as a testament to engineering excellence and is poised to transform connectivity and opportunities in the Kashmir Valley.





