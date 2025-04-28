



Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is currently under a flood alert following a sudden and significant rise in the water levels of the Jhelum river, which Pakistani authorities have attributed to India releasing water without prior notification. This surge in water was reported near Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, and other areas including Hattian Bala, Ghari Dupatta, Chakothi, and Majhoi.





The allegations came after India decided to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists.





The local administration in Hattian Bala declared a water emergency and issued urgent warnings through mosque announcements, prompting widespread panic among residents living along the riverbanks who were urged to evacuate to safer grounds. The flooding reportedly caused moderate damage to crops and livestock, with emergency services mobilized to assist affected communities.





This incident comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists. In response to the attack, India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a long-standing agreement brokered by the World Bank that governs the equitable sharing of water from the Indus river and its tributaries between the two countries.





Pakistan has condemned India's unilateral release of water as a violation of international norms and the treaty, labelling it an act of "water terrorism" and a deliberate tactic to exert pressure amid the heightened conflict. Pakistani officials criticized the lack of advance warning, which is required under the treaty to prevent downstream damage.





Local officials in PoK have focused on ensuring the safety of residents by setting up temporary shelters and deploying rescue teams, while advising people to stay away from the riverbanks and avoid fishing or grazing livestock near the water.





Indian authorities have remained largely silent on the matter, with some reports suggesting the water release was a routine operation due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the timing of the release and the suspension of the IWT have intensified fears of a potential "water war," further destabilizing the fragile peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





The sudden surge in the Jhelum river's water levels in PoK has triggered a flood alert and caused panic among residents, with Pakistan accusing India of deliberately releasing water without warning as part of escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.





