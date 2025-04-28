



The BBC is under intense scrutiny and criticism in India for its coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred in Jammu and Kashmir and resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, mostly Hindus, at a major tourist destination. The Indian government has formally written to Jackie Martin, the head of BBC India, expressing the country's strong sentiments and objections to the BBC's reportage on the incident.





The primary reasons for the backlash are twofold. First, the government and many in the Indian public have objected to the BBC's repeated use of the term "militants" instead of "terrorists" to describe the perpetrators of the attack.





Indian authorities argue that this terminology downplays the severity and the radical, jihadist nature of the massacre, which was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists who reportedly targeted victims after verifying their religion. The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that it will be closely monitoring the BBC's future coverage on such sensitive issues.





Second, the BBC published an article with the headline "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists." Critics, including government officials and social media users, have pointed out that this headline is misleading.





It could be interpreted as implying that Indians were responsible for the killings or that the attack occurred in Pakistan, which is factually incorrect and misrepresents the events. The misleading framing of the report has drawn widespread condemnation, with many accusing the BBC of bias and of contributing to misinformation about the incident.





This has prompted the Indian government to write to the BBC's India head, Jackie Martin.





In response to the broader issue of misinformation and provocative content following the attack, the Indian government has also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading communally sensitive and misleading narratives targeting India and its security agencies. These measures are part of a wider effort to control the spread of false information and to ensure accurate representation of terrorist incidents in the media.





The BBC is under fire for what the Indian government and many citizens see as biased, misleading, and insensitive coverage of a major terror attack, with particular criticism focused on the language used and the framing of headlines that could distort the reality of the tragedy.





NDTV Report







