



The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) is advancing its indigenous testing capabilities with the development of a Small Compressor Test Facility (SCTF) aimed at comprehensive evaluation of compact compression systems. This initiative represents a significant step in India's pursuit of self-reliance in propulsion technology, complementing GTRE's existing testing infrastructure and ongoing engine development programs for defence applications.





GTRE's Current Testing Infrastructure





GTRE currently operates several sophisticated testing facilities that form the foundation of India's gas turbine engine development ecosystem. The Closed Circuit Centrifugal Compressor Test Rig (CLOCTER) facility, established at GTRE's Propulsion Division, enables detailed experimental performance assessment of centrifugal and mixed flow compressor stages. This facility conducts tests under simulated conditions, matching corrected mass flow parameters and corrected speeds with operational design points.





The CLOCTER facility features impressive specifications, including a maximum speed of 60,000 rpm, power capacity of 375 kW via thyristor-controlled twin DC motors, and the ability to test components up to 525 mm in diameter. The facility can accommodate various working media including air, Freon-12, R134A, and ammonia, making it versatile for different testing requirements.





Additionally, GTRE maintains specialised infrastructure like the Annular Cascade Tunnel for radial diffuser characterisation, with capabilities for testing at mass flow rates up to 1 kg/s and inlet pressures of 3 bar. These facilities have served numerous prominent clients including GTRE Bangalore, ADA-Bangalore, HAL-AERDC, GE-Oil and Gas, and KPCL Pune, demonstrating their critical importance to both military and civilian propulsion development.





The Need for Specialised Small Compressor Testing





The development of advanced gas turbine engines requires comprehensive testing of individual components before integration into complete systems. Compressors represent one of the most critical and complex components in turbine engines, demanding rigorous evaluation across various operational parameters. Historical development programs, such as the axial-centrifugal compressor program documented by General Electric, have demonstrated the importance of understanding compressor performance and matching to achieve optimal efficiency across different power regions. Such programs typically involve separate axial and centrifugal component tests followed by combined compressor evaluations, with particular attention to achieving wide flow ranges and high efficiency through innovations like casing treatment and diffuser vaneless space bleed.





The Small Compressor Test Facility (SCTF) Initiative





Recognising the critical need for specialised testing capabilities for smaller-diameter compression systems, GTRE has initiated the establishment of an indigenous Small Compressor Test Facility (SCTF). This facility is designed specifically for stand-alone testing of compression systems with smaller diameters in both axial and centrifugal configurations. The SCTF will enable GTRE engineers to conduct detailed performance characterisation, efficiency optimisation, and operational envelope determination for compact compressor designs intended for small turbine engine applications.





Strategic Importance of The SCTF





The establishment of the SCTF aligns with India's broader strategic goal of achieving technological sovereignty in defence propulsion systems. This initiative builds upon GTRE's ongoing efforts to develop indigenous engines, including the 110kN thrust power plant for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The AMCA engine, designed to deliver approximately 110kN of thrust with core upgradeability to variants ranging from 125kN to 145kN, represents India's ambition to develop next-generation propulsion technologies.





Integration With GTRE's Broader Testing Ecosystem





The SCTF will complement GTRE's expanding testing infrastructure, including the nearly completed 130kN Twin Engine Test Bed Facility in Rajankunte, Bangalore. This comprehensive test bed, expected to be fully operational by October 2025, will support rigorous testing of complete engine systems, including endurance tests and performance evaluations essential for fine-tuning engines like the dry Kaveri and the AMCA power plant. The addition of the SCTF creates a more complete ecosystem of testing facilities that address both component-level and system-level evaluation needs.





The establishment of the SCTF builds upon GTRE's decades of experience in engine development, dating back to early projects like the GTX37-14U turbojet engine, which completed its demonstrator phase in 1981. While early engine development efforts faced challenges in transitioning to operational platforms, they provided valuable lessons and established foundational capabilities that continue to inform current initiatives.





Advancement In Testing Methodologies





The SCTF is expected to incorporate advanced testing methodologies and instrumentation systems for precise measurement of critical performance parameters. Drawing from both historical experience and contemporary approaches to component testing, the facility will likely feature sophisticated data acquisition systems, flow visualisation capabilities, and computer-aided analysis tools. These capabilities are essential for understanding complex flow behaviours, identifying performance limitations, and validating computational fluid dynamics (CFD) models used in compressor design.





Conclusion





GTRE's initiative to establish the Small Compressor Test Facility represents a significant enhancement of India's indigenous capabilities in gas turbine engine development. By enabling detailed testing and optimisation of smaller compression systems, the SCTF will support the development of more efficient, reliable, and technologically advanced propulsion systems for various defence applications.





This facility underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies and positions GTRE to make substantial contributions to the nation's aerospace capabilities in the coming decades.





The SCTF initiative, along with other ongoing projects like the 130kN Twin Engine Test Bed Facility, demonstrates GTRE's comprehensive approach to addressing the full spectrum of testing requirements for indigenous engine development. These facilities will collectively accelerate India's progress toward achieving technological sovereignty in aero-engine technology, reducing dependency on foreign engines, and enhancing the nation's strategic autonomy in defence aerospace.





