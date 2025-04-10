

Slovakia has expressed full support for India's bid to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), as announced by Slovakian Presid ent Peter Pellegrini during Indian President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia.





President Pellegrini emphasised Slovakia's commitment to multilateralism and its alignment with India's vision for global cooperation.





He declared Slovakia's readiness to back India's candidacy, highlighting the growing bilateral relationship between the two nations.





President Murmu reciprocated the sentiment, thanking Slovakia for its warm hospitality and longstanding cooperation, particularly in evacuating Indian students during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





She underscored the flourishing trade relations between India and Slovakia, which have tripled in five years, reaching EUR 1.3 billion. Indian investments, including the Tata Jaguar Land Rover assembly plant in Nitra, have significantly contributed to this growth.





The visit also marked the signing of two agreements on diplomatic exchange and cooperation in small and medium enterprises. Both leaders resolved to strengthen ties across various sectors such as trade, investment, science and technology, defence, nuclear cooperation, and space exploration.





Additionally, they will inaugurate the India-Slovak Business Forum and visit key industrial sites to bolster economic collaboration.





This historic visit by President Murmu—the first by an Indian head of state to Slovakia in nearly 30 years—reinforces the deepening political and economic partnership between the two countries.





