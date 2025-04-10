



A Delhi court has recently received the trial records related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks ahead of the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the case, from the United States. Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, is being brought to India on a special flight after his final attempt to block extradition was rejected by the US Supreme Court.





The court had denied his petition on January 25, 2025, clearing all legal hurdles for his transfer to Indian authorities.





The trial court records were previously sent to Mumbai due to multiple cases linked to the attacks being handled there. On January 28, District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav directed the Mumbai court staff to send these records back to Delhi following an application by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).





Rana is accused of aiding David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist and key conspirator in the attacks.





Headley conducted reconnaissance of targeted sites in Mumbai and later became an approver in the case. The 2008 attacks, carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, resulted in 166 deaths and widespread devastation at iconic locations such as luxury hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre.





Rana's extradition marks a significant diplomatic win for India. He was previously convicted in the US for providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba and sentenced to 14 years in prison. However, he was acquitted on charges directly related to the Mumbai attacks during his trial in Chicago. Indian authorities are now preparing to try him for conspiracy, terrorism, and other charges under Indian law.





