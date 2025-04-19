



Sri Lanka has recently declined to move forward with a land connectivity project with India, despite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewed interest and references to the idea during bilateral talks. The proposal, which envisions a road and rail bridge connecting the two countries across the Palk Strait, has been on the table since as early as 2002 but has repeatedly faced delays and opposition.





During President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s visit to New Delhi in December 2024, Sri Lanka explicitly stated it was not ready for such a project at this time, deeming it unfeasible.





As a result, the topic was omitted from the official agenda during the Indian Prime Minister’s subsequent visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025, and the latest joint statement between the two countries did not mention the land bridge project.





Previous Sri Lankan governments, including that of Ranil Wickremesinghe, had discussed and even initiated feasibility studies for the project, but these have not resulted in concrete progress.





Reasons for Reluctance: Several factors contribute to Sri Lanka’s hesitation:





Local Opposition And National Security: There are concerns within Sri Lanka about the potential for increased migration and security risks, particularly from Tamil Nadu. Historical concerns about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and fears among Sinhala nationalists about demographic changes have played a role in stalling the project in the past.





Environmental and Economic Considerations: Large-scale infrastructure projects like a land bridge require careful assessment of environmental impact and genuine local needs. There are worries that such a project could become a “vanity project” unless it is well-grounded in local realities.





Ongoing Review: The new Sri Lankan government is currently reviewing all major connectivity projects with India, including the proposed land bridge and energy projects, before making any commitments.





Strategic And Economic Potential





Despite the reluctance, the economic and strategic benefits of land connectivity are significant:





A land bridge could give Sri Lanka direct access to India’s vast market, reduce transport costs, and boost exports and tourism. India is keen on the project as part of its strategy to counter China’s growing influence in Sri Lanka and the broader region.





The feasibility study for the project was reportedly in its final stages under the previous administration, but no official decision has been made to proceed.





For now, the land connectivity project is on hold, with Sri Lanka prioritising other forms of connectivity such as energy grids and petroleum pipelines.





