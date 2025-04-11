



Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people, including six Americans. His extradition from the United States to India is imminent after exhausting all legal options, including appeals to the US Supreme Court, which rejected his final plea in April 2025.





Background And Role In 26/11 Attacks





Rana, a former Pakistani Army doctor turned immigration businessman, was arrested by the FBI in Chicago in 2009 for providing material support to terrorist activities. He is closely linked to David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist and one of the main conspirators of the Mumbai attacks. Rana allegedly facilitated Headley's reconnaissance of targets in Mumbai by allowing him to use his immigration business as a cover.





Rana's involvement extends to aiding Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI). He has been accused of providing logistical and financial support for the attacks and planning other terror activities, including targeting India's National Defence College.





Legal Developments





India has sought Rana's extradition since 2020, supported by the US government. After multiple legal challenges, including appeals to lower courts and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Rana's final petition was denied by the US Supreme Court in January 2025. His subsequent emergency applications for stays were also rejected.





Implications of Extradition





Rana's extradition is expected to shed light on the involvement of Pakistani state actors, including officials from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in orchestrating the attacks. Indian investigative agencies believe Rana holds critical information that could expose deeper links between terror groups and Pakistani state entities.





Once extradited, Rana is likely to be held in custody by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has already filed charges against him as a co-conspirator in the attacks. His interrogation may provide new leads into his travels across India prior to the attacks and other aspects of the conspiracy.





PTI







