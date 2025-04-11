



Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticised Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal for attributing the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts.





Chavan labelled the credit-taking as "laughable and childish," emphasising that the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were a national tragedy requiring dignified handling.





He dismissed Goyal's remarks accusing the Congress of being lenient on terrorists, describing them as a "sick mindset." Chavan clarified that the legal process for Rana's extradition began in 2009, based on information provided by the Maharashtra Crime Branch, which identified Rana and David Headley as masterminds of the attacks.





He stressed the importance of ensuring a fair trial for Rana to uphold the rule of law in India.





Union Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier commended PM Modi's diplomatic efforts in securing Rana's extradition, framing it as a triumph for India and a demonstration of its ability to bring terrorists to justice.





He also accused the Congress-led UPA government of showing "weakness" in responding to the 26/11 attacks.





Agencies







