



India is embarking on a transformative journey in military space capabilities with the third phase of its Space-Based Surveillance (SBS-III) program, which represents the nation's largest expansion of space-based intelligence assets to date. This ambitious initiative, valued at approximately ₹27,000 crore, will deploy 52 military satellites by 2027-28 through an unprecedented public-private partnership.





For the first time, India's private sector will play a significant role in developing satellites for strategic defence purposes, with three South Indian companies tasked with building 31 of the 52 satellites. This shift comes as India develops its first military space doctrine, expected within months, positioning the country to counter China's growing space capabilities while establishing itself as a significant space power with comprehensive surveillance, communication, and deterrence capabilities across terrestrial and maritime domains.





The Evolution And Scope of India's Space-Based Surveillance Program





The SBS-III program marks a significant advancement from its predecessors, with approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security in October 2024. Unlike the first two phases (SBS-1 and SBS-2), which relied exclusively on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), this iteration represents a paradigm shift by integrating private sector capabilities. The ₹27,000 crore initiative will deploy a constellation of 52 military satellites, with the first batch expected to be launched between 2027 and 2028. This expansive network is designed to provide comprehensive coverage of India's areas of interest, offering continuous monitoring capabilities from multiple orbital platforms.





The scale of this project is unprecedented in India's space history, with satellites strategically positioned across Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) to create a multi-layered surveillance network. This approach ensures redundancy and resilience, reducing vulnerability to potential disruptions or attacks. The distribution across various orbits also enables different operational capabilities, from high-resolution imaging in lower orbits to persistent wide-area coverage from geostationary positions, creating a comprehensive space-based intelligence architecture.





The initiative has been carefully structured to balance technological ambition with practical implementation, establishing a phased deployment schedule that will see the first satellites in orbit by 2027-28. This timeline reflects both the complexity of the project and the strategic urgency of enhancing India's space-based surveillance capabilities in response to evolving regional security dynamics, particularly with respect to China's rapidly advancing space program.





SBS-I (approved in 2001) SBS-II (approved in 2013) SBS-III Focused on basic surveillance capabilities. Focused on enhanced surveillance capabilities, particularly for maritime domain awareness. Proposes to utilise both LEO and GEO satellites for comprehensive coverage. Involved launch of 4 surveillance satellites - Cartosat-2A, Cartosat-2B, RISAT-2, and Eros-B Involved the launch of 6 additional surveillance satellites - Cartosat-2C, Cartosat-2D, Microsat-1, RISAT-2A etc. Three services will have dedicated satellites for their land, sea, and air based missions.





Private Sector Integration In Military Space Capabilities





In a ground breaking development for India's defence-space ecosystem, the SBS-III program marks the first time private companies have been entrusted with building satellites for strategic military applications. Three private firms based in South Indian states have been shortlisted to collectively produce 31 satellites, while ISRO will develop the remaining 21. The distribution of responsibility is significant—one company will build 15 satellites, with the other two sharing the remainder—representing a major vote of confidence in India's private space industry.





This public-private partnership signals a fundamental shift in India's approach to space development, aligning with the 2020 space sector reforms that aimed to unlock private innovation and reduce dependence on state-run entities. The identities of these three companies remain classified due to the sensitive nature of the program, underscoring the strategic importance of these assets to national security. These firms are expected to deliver their satellites within four years of contract signing, demonstrating the accelerated timeline for enhancing India's space capabilities.





The involvement of private industry extends beyond satellite manufacturing to include broader space services, with military officials noting openness to utilising imagery and analytical products from private entities. This approach creates a more diverse and resilient ecosystem for space-based intelligence gathering, leveraging the growing capabilities of India's commercial space sector. The integration of private enterprise into such sensitive national security infrastructure represents a maturing of India's defence-industrial complex and a recognition of the innovation potential within the private sector.





Technological Capabilities And Strategic Applications





The SBS-III satellites will incorporate cutting-edge technologies to provide unprecedented surveillance capabilities for India's military and intelligence communities. These platforms will be equipped with artificial intelligence-driven analytics, synthetic aperture radar, high-resolution electro-optical sensors, and all-weather imaging systems capable of monitoring adversarial activities in real-time. This technological suite will enable the tracking of enemy troop movements, missile deployments, and mobile launchers, significantly enhancing India's situational awareness along contested borders.





These advanced capabilities will make it increasingly difficult for rival nations to conceal critical military assets, providing India with a strategic advantage in intelligence gathering and threat assessment. The all-weather imaging capabilities are particularly significant, allowing continuous monitoring regardless of cloud cover or lighting conditions—a crucial advancement for reliable surveillance in the varied terrain and weather conditions along India's northern borders with China and Pakistan.





The satellite constellation will play a pivotal role in strengthening India's deterrence posture by providing persistent situational awareness along its borders and throughout the Indian Ocean Region—a vital trade and security corridor. Beyond pure surveillance, these satellites will support secure communications, real-time command and control, and enhanced navigation for precision strike capabilities, integrating space-based assets into India's broader military operational framework. This multi-functional approach transforms the satellites from mere observation platforms into critical enablers of joint military operations across domains.





Emerging Military Space Doctrine And Strategic Response





Complementing the hardware investments, India is developing a comprehensive military space doctrine to institutionalise the use of space for national defence. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan announced at the third Indian DefSpace Symposium that this doctrine is expected to be released within "two to three months". This strategic framework will establish India's approach to defending its assets in space, deterring adversaries, and preparing for what Gen. Chauhan described as "the next frontier of warfare".





The doctrine's development comes as Gen. Chauhan has explicitly highlighted the growing space capabilities of adversaries, particularly China, which has "created a special aerospace force" and "demonstrated in-orbit manoeuvres". His comments reflect India's acute awareness of the rapidly evolving threats in the space domain, including potential "dog fights in space" and other counter-space operations that could threaten India's assets. This recognition has accelerated India's efforts to define military space, develop appropriate space culture, and identify vulnerabilities requiring protection.





Gen. Chauhan has emphasised that space is emerging as a new domain that will dominate warfare, with all three primary elements of warfare (land, sea, air) becoming increasingly dependent on space-based capabilities. The forthcoming doctrine is expected to address space situational awareness, asset protection, and counter-space operations, positioning India alongside established space powers like the US, China, and Russia. This comprehensive approach seeks to ensure that India not only expands its space assets but also develops the strategic framework and operational concepts to employ them effectively.





International Collaboration And Future Implications





India's space-based surveillance program incorporates an important international dimension, particularly through collaboration with France. Following the signing of a letter of intent on "defence space cooperation" in January 2024, ISRO is expected to partner with France to develop some of the surveillance satellites within the SBS-III program. This cooperation brings valuable technological expertise and reflects India's strategic approach to balancing indigenous development with international partnerships in critical defence technologies.





The SBS-III program represents not just a quantitative expansion but a qualitative leap in India's approach to military space. Unlike previous generations of satellites, this constellation is designed with redundancy and survivability as core principles, distributing assets across multiple orbits to ensure operational continuity even in contested scenarios. This design philosophy reflects lessons learned from global developments in counter-space capabilities, including anti-satellite weapons tests and the growing prevalence of electronic warfare targeting space systems.





Looking forward, the program positions India to address emerging threats while establishing itself as a significant space power with autonomous capabilities across the full spectrum of space operations. The involvement of private industry creates a sustainable ecosystem for continued development, potentially establishing a model for future military-private collaboration in strategic technologies. As regional competition intensifies, particularly with China's expanding space capabilities, India's investment in this domain represents not just a response to current threats but preparation for an era where space increasingly defines military advantage.





Conclusion





India's Space-Based Surveillance program under SBS-III marks a pivotal moment in the nation's defence posture and space capabilities. By integrating private sector innovation with public sector experience, India is charting a new course in military space development that promises to enhance national security while fostering a more diverse and capable space ecosystem. The deployment of 52 advanced satellites across multiple orbits, combined with the forthcoming military space doctrine, signals India's determination to establish itself as a significant space power with comprehensive capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.





This initiative comes at a critical juncture in the militarisation of space, particularly as China rapidly expands its capabilities in this domain. India's response balances immediate security needs with long-term strategic positioning, creating a foundation for space-based operations that will influence military planning and operations for decades to come. With first launches expected by 2027-28, the program represents not just an expansion of capabilities but a fundamental transformation in how India conceptualises and utilises space for national defence in an increasingly contested domain.





