



On Friday, April 11, 2025, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter occurred during a joint intelligence-based search and destroy operation conducted by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chhatru forest area of Kishtwar.





The operation was initiated on April 9, based on specific intelligence inputs, and contact with the terrorists was established late in the evening of the same day. A firefight ensued, resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist so far.





The operation is part of ongoing efforts by security forces to track down terrorists who have been moving between different areas in the region. Over the past few weeks, there have been several encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, including in the Kathua district, where four police personnel were killed and two terrorists were shot dead on March 28.





The Kishtwar operation highlights the challenges faced by security forces due to hostile terrain and adverse weather conditions, yet they continue their relentless pursuit of terrorists.





Additionally, security forces are conducting massive search operations in the Udhampur district, where a separate operation is underway to track down a group of terrorists.





The scope of surveillance has been expanded to the Bhaderwah area of Doda district to monitor potential terrorist movements across the hilly districts of the Jammu region.





