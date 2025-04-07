



Three people were confirmed dead following the crash of a medical transport helicopter off the coast of Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, on Sunday. The victims included an 86-year-old female patient, her 68-year-old male caretaker, and a 34-year-old male doctor.





The deaths of the caretaker and doctor were confirmed on Monday, while the patient was pronounced dead on the day of the crash. The helicopter was transporting the patient to a hospital in Fukuoka when it encountered trouble, with its tracker ceasing movement around 1:43 PM local time.





The helicopter was later found capsized and floating upside down by a coast guard patrol vessel at 5:05 PM. Three other occupants—identified as the pilot, a mechanic, and a nurse—were rescued alive but suffered from hypothermia.





Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash while taking measures to prevent the helicopter from sinking further.





Agencies







