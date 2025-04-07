



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Fiji's Minister for Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalav, in New Delhi on April 7, 2025, to discuss ongoing health and medical cooperation.





Jaishankar emphasised that health collaboration is a key pillar of the longstanding partnership between India and Fiji. He shared this update on X, highlighting the importance of these discussions in strengthening bilateral ties.





India's support for Fiji in the healthcare sector has been significant, including the development of a 100-bed Super Speciality Hospital in Fiji. Announced during the Forum for India-Pacific Island Countries (FIPIC) III Summit in 2023 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this project aims to address healthcare challenges not only in Fiji but across the Pacific region.





Additionally, India has contributed to Fiji's capacity-building efforts and infrastructure development in alignment with Fiji's national goals.









This meeting follows other recent engagements between Indian and Fijian officials, such as Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita's February 19 meeting with Fijian Minister Agni Deo Singh to enhance cooperation on skilled worker mobility.





Furthermore, Jaishankar met Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the Munich Security Conference earlier this year, underscoring the broader scope of bilateral relations rooted in mutual respect, cultural ties, and shared values.





ANI







