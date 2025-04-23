



In the aftermath of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people—most of them tourists—US President Donald Trump reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his strong condemnation of the incident and to extend full support to India in its fight against terrorism. The attack, which took place at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, is the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama strike in 2019 and has sent shockwaves across India and the international community.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, President Trump called PM Modi to convey his deepest condolences for the loss of innocent lives. Trump "strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack," emphasizing that "India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror". PM Modi, who was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his trip and returned to New Delhi immediately after the attack, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the government's resolve to respond decisively.





The White House, through Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that President Trump had been briefed about the attack by the National Security Advisor and was being kept updated as more information emerged. Leavitt stated that Trump would speak to PM Modi "as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences for those lost," reiterating America's support for its ally and the importance of continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the news from Kashmir as "deeply disturbing," affirming that "the United States stands strong with India against Terrorism." He offered prayers for the victims and their families, and assured PM Modi and the people of India of America's "full support and deepest sympathies". The US administration's statements were echoed by other American leaders, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also condemned the attack and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.





The Pahalgam attack has drawn widespread international condemnation, with world leaders expressing solidarity with India. The United States' unequivocal support, as articulated by President Trump and senior officials, highlights the close strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the shared fight against terrorism.





