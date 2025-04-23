



The Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. In this operation, two terrorists were killed amid a heavy exchange of fire, and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered from the eliminated militants.





The infiltration attempt involved two to three unidentified terrorists trying to enter through the Sarjeevan area near Uri Nala. Alert troops stationed along the LoC detected and intercepted the intruders, leading to the ongoing firefight and operation.





This incident occurred just a day after a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, where at least 28 people, including Indian and foreign tourists, were killed and many others injured. The Pahalgam attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), involved heavily armed terrorists disguised in Indian Army fatigues opening fire at the Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination accessible only by foot or pony rides.





The attack marked the deadliest assault in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and triggered a massive security response across the region and the country.





In response to the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi to hold high-level meetings on the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Srinagar to review the security posture and coordinate further measures. Security agencies intensified surveillance and border checks in northern cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Amritsar. The fresh infiltration attempt in Baramulla shortly after the Pahalgam massacre indicates continued efforts by terrorist groups to escalate violence in Jammu and Kashmir.





Thus, within hours of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army's swift action in Baramulla's Uri sector prevented another potential terrorist incursion, underscoring the heightened security vigilance in the region amid ongoing threats.





