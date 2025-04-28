



India's military expenditure in 2024 was nearly nine times higher than Pakistan's, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report released on April 28, 2025. This significant disparity occurs against the backdrop of record global military spending and heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.





The gap highlights the contrasting economic capabilities and strategic priorities of both nations while reflecting broader trends in international defence investments during a period of increasing global insecurity.





India maintained its position as the fifth-largest military spender globally with expenditure reaching $86.1 billion in 2024, a modest increase of 1.6 percent from the previous year. In stark contrast, Pakistan's military spending stood at just $10.2 billion during the same period, creating a nine-fold difference between the two historical adversaries. This disparity reflects India's significantly larger economy and its broader strategic ambitions that extend beyond Pakistan to include concerns about China's growing military presence in the region. The substantial gap in military capabilities continues to shape the security dynamics of South Asia, particularly as both nations maintain nuclear arsenals.





Pakistan's defence allocation as a percentage of GDP has followed a downward trajectory in recent years, declining from 2.6 percent in 2020 to 1.7 percent in 2024 despite ongoing security concerns. For the fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan allocated ₹2,122 billion for defence, which represented a ₹318 billion increase from the previous year's budget but maintained the same proportional spending relative to GDP. This trend reflects the economic challenges facing Pakistan, which has had to balance security priorities against severe fiscal constraints.





Hidden Military Expenditures





It is worth noting that official figures may not present the complete picture of Pakistan's defence spending. Several military-related expenses are reportedly budgeted under civilian expenditures rather than the defence allocation. For instance, approximately ₹662 billion allocated for retired military personnel-equivalent to about 31 percent of the armed forces' budget-is drawn from the government's current expenditure rather than defence allocations. This accounting approach potentially understates Pakistan's actual military spending, though the gap with India remains substantial.





The India-Pakistan spending disparity exists within an unprecedented global surge in military expenditure.





Global Military Spending Context





The five largest military spenders-the United States, China, Russia, Germany, and India-collectively accounted for 60 percent of global military expenditure, with combined spending of $1,635 billion. The United States maintained its position as the world's largest military spender at $997 billion, directing substantial resources toward nuclear arsenal modernisation and reinforcing deterrence capabilities against Russia and China. China's military expenditure increased by 7.0 percent to an estimated $314 billion, marking three decades of consecutive growth and accounting for 50 percent of all military spending in Asia and Oceania. China continues to invest heavily in modernizing its military and expanding its cyberwarfare capabilities and nuclear arsenal, developments that significantly influence India's defence planning.





Regional Spending Patterns





Military spending in Europe (including Russia) rose by 17 percent to $693 billion in 2024, making it the main contributor to the global increase. This surge reflects the impact of the continuing conflict in Ukraine, which has prompted European nations to bolster their defence capabilities. Germany emerged as the fourth-largest military spender globally, with expenditure reaching $88.5 billion following a substantial 28 percent increase. Meanwhile, Poland's defence spending grew by 31 percent to $38.0 billion, representing 4.2 percent of its GDP, one of the highest proportions among NATO members.





The Pahalgam Attack And Regional Security Implications





The significant disparity in defence spending between India and Pakistan has taken on additional significance following the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack, which resulted in at least 26 deaths including 25 tourists and one local person, has further strained the already tense relations between the two countries. Victims included tourists from multiple Indian states, a Nepalese national, and three Indian government officials from the Air Force, Navy, and Intelligence Bureau. The aftermath saw locals assisting in rescue efforts, with members of the local pony-handlers association rescuing injured tourists and gurdwaras opening their doors to provide shelter.





India has attributed the attack to Pakistan-based terrorist organizations, specifically The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian intelligence agencies identify as an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to Indian intelligence sources, the attack involved remote coordination from safehouses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi, with terrorists equipped with automatic weapons including AK rifles and sophisticated communication devices. The Indian government has launched a diplomatic offensive to expose Pakistan's alleged role in the attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging with 13 world leaders and hosting meetings with over 30 ambassadors to present evidence of Pakistani involvement.





Security Response





The attack prompted a joint operation by the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, with a temporary lockdown imposed in Pahalgam and military helicopters deployed to track the militants. This security response demonstrates the ongoing challenges India faces in addressing terrorist threats despite its substantial military expenditure. The incident has intensified the security dilemma between India and Pakistan, potentially influencing future military spending decisions as both nations reassess their security requirements.





Conclusion





The nine-fold difference in military spending between India and Pakistan in 2024 represents a significant disparity in defence capabilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. This gap exists within a global context of rising military expenditure that has reached historic highs, with worldwide spending growing by 9.4 percent to $2,718 billion in 2024. The Pahalgam terrorist attack has further complicated the security relationship between India and Pakistan, highlighting the persistent challenges in the region despite varying levels of military investment.





As both countries navigate their complex security environment, they face the challenge of balancing defence needs with economic priorities. For India, maintaining its status as a major global military power while addressing domestic development needs represents a continuing policy challenge.





For Pakistan, the declining share of GDP allocated to defence despite increasing absolute expenditure reflects severe economic constraints that limit its ability to match India's military capabilities. The substantial gap in military spending will likely continue to shape the strategic dynamics of South Asia for the foreseeable future, particularly as both nations confront the complex and evolving threat landscape exemplified by the recent Pahalgam attack.





