



India and Tanzania are strengthening their defence cooperation through a series of high-level engagements and initiatives aimed at bolstering bilateral ties. On April 14, 2025, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth met Tanzania's Minister of Defence and National Service, Stergomena Lawrence Tax, in Dar es Salaam to discuss new avenues for collaboration.





Key areas of focus included counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism operations, cyber security, and the training of Tanzanian officers in Indian military institutions. The discussions also explored defence industry partnerships to enhance mutual capabilities.





During his visit, Seth also met Tanzania's Vice President Philip Isdor Mpango to review ongoing cooperation under the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) initiative and the Defence Expo. AIKEYME, co-hosted by India and Tanzania, represents a significant step in maritime collaboration, involving several African nations such as Kenya, South Africa, and Seychelles.





The exercise underscores a shared commitment to ensuring a free, open, and secure Indian Ocean region. Seth emphasized the importance of unity in addressing maritime challenges for a peaceful future.





The visit also highlighted cultural and diaspora connections. Seth participated in Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the Indian High Commission and interacted with the Indian community in Tanzania, acknowledging their contributions to both nations' prosperity.





This engagement builds on earlier milestones in India-Tanzania defence relations. In 2023, both nations finalized a five-year roadmap for defence cooperation during the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting.





This roadmap includes customized training programs, capacity building, maritime security collaboration, infrastructure development, and technology sharing. It also aligns with India's broader strategic vision of enhancing South-South cooperation and ensuring security in the Indian Ocean region.





India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities have been a cornerstone of these ties. The partnership aims to modernise Tanzania's armed forces while fostering regional stability and security. With these initiatives, India-Tanzania defence relations continue to evolve as a key pillar of their bilateral partnership.





