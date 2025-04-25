



Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju departed for Vatican City on April 25, 2025, alongside President Droupadi Murmu to attend the state funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India.





The Indian delegation also includes Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries George Kurian and Goa's Deputy Speaker Joshua Peter De Souza. President Murmu’s visit to Vatican City spans two days, from April 25 to 26, during which she will lay a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter and attend the funeral Mass at Saint Peter's Square, where dignitaries from around the world will also be present.





Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. He was the first Latin American pope and had led the Roman Catholic Church since March 13, 2013. Following his death, India declared three days of state mourning, including April 26, the day of the funeral, with the national flag flown at half-mast and no official entertainment.





The funeral Mass for Pope Francis is scheduled for April 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time in St. Peter’s Square and will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals. The event is expected to draw over 200,000 attendees, including about 130 foreign delegations, 50 heads of state, and 10 reigning monarchs. After the Mass, the Pope’s body will be moved to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for burial, fulfilling his wish to be interred outside the Vatican, marking the first time since 1903 that a pope will be buried outside the Vatican walls.





Pope Francis was known for his humility and simplicity, which was reflected in his funeral arrangements. He opted for a modest wooden coffin lined with zinc, departing from the traditional use of multiple coffins. His coffin will be buried in a modest plot at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, a significant departure from the customary papal crypts within the Vatican. This choice underscores his lifelong commitment to a humble lifestyle and service to the poor and marginalised.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences on the Pope’s passing, highlighting the Pontiff’s compassion, humility, and spiritual courage, and recalling his affection for the people of India. Modi also reflected on his personal meetings with Pope Francis and his inspiration drawn from the Pope’s commitment to inclusive development.





The funeral rites will begin with the Camerlengo presiding over the rite of ascertainment of death, followed by a Mass of Requiem led by Cardinal Re. The nine-day mourning period known as the novemdiales will commence, during which cardinals will celebrate Masses in memory of Pope Francis.





The Indian government, led by President Murmu and Union Ministers including Kiren Rijiju, is participating in the solemn state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City, honouring the late Pontiff’s legacy of humility, compassion, and spiritual leadership. The funeral is a major global event attended by world leaders and faithful from across the world, reflecting the profound impact of Pope Francis’s papacy.





