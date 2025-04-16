



US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has reaffirmed the Trump administration's firm stance on negotiations with Iran, emphasizing that any agreement must align with President Trump's vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East.





In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Witkoff declared that "a deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal," underscoring the administration's insistence on Iran halting and eliminating its nuclear enrichment and weaponization programs. He stressed the importance of creating a "tough, fair deal" that ensures long-term regional stability.





This announcement follows recent indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran in Muscat, Oman, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi. Both sides described the talks as constructive and respectful, agreeing to reconvene for further discussions on April 19. US envoy Witkoff led the American delegation, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi represented Tehran. Despite the positive tone of the talks, they were conducted indirectly, with mediators relaying messages between the two delegations.





President Trump has maintained a hardline approach, warning Tehran of severe consequences if an agreement is not reached. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump reiterated his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons while expressing hope for a peaceful resolution. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed this sentiment, stating that failure to meet US demands would result in severe repercussions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also emphasized that the prevention of a nuclear-armed Iran remains a top priority for US foreign policy.





The broader geopolitical stakes are significant. The Trump administration seeks to dismantle Iran's nuclear program entirely, a position that faces resistance from Tehran, which insists its nuclear activities are for civilian purposes. These developments come amid heightened tensions and years of mistrust following the US withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under Trump in 2018. While some observers see these talks as a potential breakthrough, others note the challenges posed by Iran's advanced nuclear capabilities and regional ambitions.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi have expressed willingness to engage in dialogue but stress the need for mutual trust and equitable terms. As both sides prepare for the next round of talks, the international community watches closely, given the implications for nuclear non-proliferation, regional security, and global stability.





