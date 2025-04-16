



The US Department of State reiterated on April 15-16, 2025, that the United States continues to push for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine before any negotiations, decisions, or arrangements can take place.





Spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasised that there would be no easing of sanctions or bilateral agreements with Russia until the "carnage has stopped," underscoring that the conflict remains a "meat grinder" with no change in the situation on the ground.





Bruce also highlighted the need to question who is genuinely committed to peace and a ceasefire, especially after recent deadly strikes such as the missile attack on Sumy during Palm Sunday. Despite this, the US continues to work toward achieving a ceasefire.





This stance follows recent diplomatic efforts, including the visit of former President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg. The White House described the talks as productive, with Witkoff conveying that Russia may have an incentive to end the war, potentially through economic partnerships with the United States.





However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that a ceasefire must come first before any such partnerships or agreements can be considered. President Trump also expressed belief that Russia wants to end the war, a conclusion drawn after Witkoff's visit.





Despite these diplomatic engagements, Russia maintains stringent demands for any peace agreement, including regime change in Ukraine, extensive territorial concessions, and recognition of Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts (Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson).





Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have reiterated that these demands are non-negotiable and have rejected proposals such as a 30-day full ceasefire. Russia continues to accuse Ukraine of violating temporary ceasefires, though evidence is lacking, and has not made significant concessions, continuing military operations including recent lethal strikes.





The US special envoy Witkoff has publicly suggested that the fastest way to broker a ceasefire might involve Russia gaining ownership of the four eastern Ukrainian regions it annexed, a position that has alarmed some US and European officials and been rejected by Ukraine. This approach has caused concern among Republicans and US allies, who worry about the envoy's apparent pro-Russian stance and the potential undermining of US policy supporting Ukraine's sovereignty.





In summary, the US government maintains a firm position that no negotiations or sanctions relief will occur until a ceasefire is in place, while diplomatic efforts continue amid complex and uncompromising Russian demands and ongoing conflict on the ground. The situation remains fragile, with significant scepticism about Russia's commitment to peace despite recent talks.





